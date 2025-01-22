Government borrowing rose to £17.8bn in December 2024, £10.1bn more than in December 2023, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves uses her new fiscal rules to attempt to boost her growth plans.
Borrowing, defined as the difference between public sector spending and income, came in higher than the £14.1bn expected, and represented the highest level of borrowing in December for four years, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. As a result, the current budget deficit reached its highest December figure for two years at £10bn, up from £2.7bn in December a year prior. Jessica Barnaby, deputy director for public sector finances at the ONS, said: "At almost £18bn, borrowing last month was the third highest in any December on record." Analysts split over Re...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes