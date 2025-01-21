President Donald Trump has appointed Republican commissioner Mark Uyeda as acting chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Uyeda will replace Gary Gensler, who served as SEC chair under former president Joe Biden between 2021 and 2025. The SEC praised the former SEC chair for having a "lengthy career in public service". Investors increase bullishness on US equities ahead of Trump's return to power "He brought that extensive experience and knowledge of the financial markets to bear as chair, where together we have worked to further the Commission's mission to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation," the SEC said. The newly appointed chai...
