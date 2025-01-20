WiseAlpha brings first high yield corporate bond ISA to UK market

Includes sterling corporate bonds

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

WiseAlpha has launched a high yield corporate bond Innovative Finance ISA (IFISA), allowing retail investors to overcome the £100,000 minimum trade size barrier and build diversified corporate bond portfolios within the tax-efficient ISA framework.

WiseAlpha's newly-launched ISA includes access to sterling corporate bonds, which offer coupons ranging from 5% to 12%, significantly higher than gilt yields and savings accounts. Lord Mayor Alastair King calls for ISA reform to boost investment into UK equities According to WiseAlpha, the product gives retail investors "an opportunity for higher, tax-free income", with the company claiming this is the first of its kind in the UK. In addition, the IFISA allows equity investors concerned about potentially high valuations to invest, instead, in lower-risk corporate bonds issued by th...

