Aviva Investors boosts fixed income capabilities with co-head of global high yield hire

Aviva Investors has hired Fabrice Pellous as co-head of global high yield, joining Sunita Kara to lead the firm’s high yield team.
Pellous will report directly to Fraser Lundie, global head of fixed income, who said he is "incredibly happy to have Fabrice joining our team". His appointment follows that of Gita Bal, who joined as head of fixed income research at the beginning of January, as well as Lundie's hire in May last year. Aviva Investors strengthens leadership team with head of fixed income research hire "As with the appointment of Gita earlier this month, [Pellous] will add ideas and expertise to our team that come from his decades of experience within the industry," said Lundie. "Alongside Sunita, he ...
