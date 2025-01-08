Shein's London IPO on the line as it fails to address forced labour concerns

Shein’s hopes to float on the London Stock Exchange faced a roadblock on Tuesday (7 January) after MPs criticised the retail giant for failing to disclose the origin of its cotton sourcing.
At a Business and Trade Select Committee hearing, Yinan Zhu, general counsel for EMEA at Shein, was criticised for avoiding questions regarding concerns over forced labour practices in its supply chain and failing to address the origins of its cotton sourcing. Shein mulls sale of less than 10% of stocks under London IPO- reports Committee chair Liam Byrne said that although the evidence session had been "helpful", MPs were left "pretty horrified" by the lack of evidence provided by the Shein representatives to quell any concerns over forced labour practices. Byrne added that, for a...
