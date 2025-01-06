City minister Tulip Siddiq refers herself to government adviser on ministerial standards

Following recent anti-corruption probe

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

City minister Tulip Siddiq has referred herself to the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards amid swirling criticism over her property ownership.

In a letter to Laurie Magnus, the prime minister's ethics adviser, Siddiq wrote: "In recent weeks, I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family's links to the former government of Bangladesh. "I am clear that I have done nothing wrong," the City minister went on to highlight. City Minister Tulip Siddiq embroiled in £4bn anti-corruption probe - reports Despite this, she asked Magnus "to independently establish the facts about these matters" and said she ensures he will have all the necessary information to carry out his ...

