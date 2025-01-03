Morgan Stanley leaves Net Zero Banking Alliance

Morgan Stanley has pulled out of the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), a group of global banks seeking to align their lending, investment and capital markets activities with achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The decision to leave the climate group was confirmed by a company spokesperson on Friday (3 January), who told Investment Week that "Morgan Stanley's commitment to net zero remains unchanged". "We aim to real-economy decarbonisation by providing our clients with the advice and capital required to transform business models and reduce carbon intensity," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to report on our progress as we work towards our 2030 interim financed emissions target." Baillie Gifford withdraws from Climate Action 100+ and Net Zero Asset Managers initiative The cal...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes