'FOMO' drives 84% of crypto investors to make trading decisions

Findings from a Kraken survey

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

More than eight in ten crypto owners have reported making investment choices driven by a 'fear of missing out' (FOMO), an industry survey has found.

According to research from the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, 84% of respondents reported making investment decisions based on FOMO, with 58% admitting to doing this frequently and 26% occasionally.  Similarly, 81% of responding crypto holders said they make investment decisions based on fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD), which includes emotions such as panic, anxiety or hesitation.  "These feelings typically arise from misunderstandings or a lack of confidence in the future potential of a particular cryptocurrency," according to the Kraken Learn team.  The research, whic...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Donald Trump urges EU to purchase US oil and gas or face tariffs

Boost to Rachel Reeves as UK government borrowing hits three-year low in November

More on Currencies

Trump administration forces crypto acceptance question into mainstream debate for finance industry
Currencies

Trump administration forces crypto acceptance question into mainstream debate for finance industry

Following SEC appointment

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 06 December 2024 • 6 min read
Bloomberg Intelligence's Audrey Childe-Freeman: Dollar remains world's reserve currency but de-dollarisation continues
Currencies

Bloomberg Intelligence's Audrey Childe-Freeman: Dollar remains world's reserve currency but de-dollarisation continues

'Early stages of de-dollarisation'

Audrey Childe-Freeman
clock 19 November 2024 • 4 min read
Deep Dive: A potential second Trump term spells uncertainty over strength of the US dollar
Currencies

Deep Dive: A potential second Trump term spells uncertainty over strength of the US dollar

Path to weaker dollar 'will not be smooth'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 23 August 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot