'FOMO' drives 84% of crypto investors to make trading decisions

More than eight in ten crypto owners have reported making investment choices driven by a 'fear of missing out' (FOMO), an industry survey has found.
According to research from the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, 84% of respondents reported making investment decisions based on FOMO, with 58% admitting to doing this frequently and 26% occasionally. Similarly, 81% of responding crypto holders said they make investment decisions based on fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD), which includes emotions such as panic, anxiety or hesitation. "These feelings typically arise from misunderstandings or a lack of confidence in the future potential of a particular cryptocurrency," according to the Kraken Learn team. The research, whic...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes