FCA launches consultation on private stock market in boost to PISCES framework

The Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES) will allow shares in private companies to be bought and sold, a change that is set to "open the door to more opportunities for investors to take stakes in private companies", according to the FCA. The watchdog and the government have deemed PISCES a "world-leading innovation" in private markets, following an increase in the number of years that companies remain under private ownership. Data from Morningstar revealed the median age for a company to go public has increased from almost seven years in 2014 to over ...