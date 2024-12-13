UK consumer confidence edges up in December but remains 'far from strong'

The GfK Consumer Confidence index increased by one point to -17 this month, with two of the measures up and three remaining unchanged from November. The increase in the index was significantly more modest than the rise recorded in November, when all measures had been up at the time and the overall score had increased by three points from October. The index measuring changes in personal finances over the last 12 months increased by two points from November, hitting -7 this month, with the overall score now seven points higher than in December 2023, when the figure stood at -14. UK ...