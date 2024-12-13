EY: Allocations to alternatives set to rise by almost a quarter in the next two years

Global Alternative Funds survey

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Investments in the alternatives sector are expected to rise by 22% in the next two years, according to EY Global Wealth and Asset Management’s 2024 Global Alternative Funds survey.

The study, which gathered data from over 420 alternative fund managers and institutional investors across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, found that 50% of respondents plan to step up their exposure to infrastructure over the next three years, while only 8% have shared their intention to cut down their allocations in the field. "Looking ahead, there is a real growth story around investments into real assets and infrastructure," said Jessica Bloom, partner at EY.  She added that the fact that 50% of investors surveyed plan to increase their allocation to the two sectors "sugges...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

UK consumer confidence edges up in December but remains 'far from strong'

'More dovish' ECB rate cut seeks to bolster stagnant eurozone growth ahead of tariff tumult in 2025

More on Alternatives

EY: Allocations to alternatives set to rise by almost a quarter in the next two years
Alternatives

EY: Allocations to alternatives set to rise by almost a quarter in the next two years

Global Alternative Funds survey

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 December 2024 • 2 min read
Hamilton Lane joins forces with Allfunds Blockchain to broaden tokenised access to private markets
Alternatives

Hamilton Lane joins forces with Allfunds Blockchain to broaden tokenised access to private markets

In collaboration with Apex Group

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 11 December 2024 • 2 min read
Refinitiv's Dewi John: There is little to no 'alternative'
Alternatives

Refinitiv's Dewi John: There is little to no 'alternative'

'Investors, clearly, remain unconvinced'

Dewi John
clock 11 December 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot