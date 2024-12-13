EY: Allocations to alternatives set to rise by almost a quarter in the next two years

Investments in the alternatives sector are expected to rise by 22% in the next two years, according to EY Global Wealth and Asset Management’s 2024 Global Alternative Funds survey.
The study, which gathered data from over 420 alternative fund managers and institutional investors across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, found that 50% of respondents plan to step up their exposure to infrastructure over the next three years, while only 8% have shared their intention to cut down their allocations in the field. "Looking ahead, there is a real growth story around investments into real assets and infrastructure," said Jessica Bloom, partner at EY. She added that the fact that 50% of investors surveyed plan to increase their allocation to the two sectors "sugges...
