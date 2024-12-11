Craig Bonthron returns to KBIGI after more than a decade away

Boutique asset manager KBI Global Investors has appointed Craig Bonthron as senior portfolio manager, a move that sees him return to the Dublin-based firm after 14 years.
Bonthron will work on the natural resources equity strategies and is set to report to Colm O'Connor, who oversees portfolio management across the natural resources equity suite. O'Connor noted that Bonthron will bring "complementary skills and experience to the team, adding further depth to our expertise". James Sym set to depart River Global for Goodhart Partners but deal over RGI European still in 'advanced discussions' The move marks his return to KBIGI after 14 years at a raft of other firms. Bonthron previously spent two years as a portfolio manager on the firm's long-on...
