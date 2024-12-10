Ashtead confirms plans to leave London for US listing in 2025

98% of operating profit from North America

Beth Brearley
London-domiciled giant Ashtead has confirmed plans to switch to a New York listing over the next 12 to 18 months subject to shareholder approval.

Ashtead's intentions were revealed by The Telegraph back in June, with the £24bn construction equipment rental group now formally announcing its plans to make the US stock market its primary residence.  Canal+ crosses Channel to list on the London Stock Exchange following disbanding of Vivendi In a stock exchange announcement, Ashtead's board explained that it is now "substantially a US business", with 98% of its operating profit derived from North America, which it considers a core growth market. Ashtead's executive management team and operational headquarters are based in the US ...

Trustpilot