Trump claims he will not fire Fed chair Jerome Powell

US president-elect Donald Trump said he will not fire the chair of the Federal Reserve following months of threats from the Republican camp that Jerome Powell will be ousted upon Trump returning to office.
In an interview with NBC News, the incoming GOP president was asked whether he plans to follow through on his rhetoric that he will look to remove Powell from his post. "No, I do not think so, I do not see it," Trump said. Trump administration forces crypto acceptance question into mainstream debate for finance industry Powell, whose term ends in 2026, has sparred with Trump following claims during the presidential campaign that the president-elect would like to weigh in on interest rate decisions. Trump added that he did not think the Federal Reserve chair would resign of hi...
