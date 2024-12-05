Nordea AM poaches client solutions director from RLAM

Elks, who has 22 years of industry experience, held the role of institutional client solutions director at RLAM, prior to which he spent eight years managing global business development and consultant relationships at JO Hambro Capital Management. The hire follows the appointment of Lindsay Nickerson, who joined Nordea AM in January as director of UK institutional relations, having spent a decade at Aon, where she was most recently an associate partner within the group's UK DC practice. Nordea AM to wind down emerging markets debt team At Nordea AM, Nickerson is tasked with strengt...