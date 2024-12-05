Nordea AM poaches client solutions director from RLAM

Nordea Asset Management (NAM) has hired Royal London Asset Management's James Elks as global head of investment consultant relations.
Elks, who has 22 years of industry experience, held the role of institutional client solutions director at RLAM, prior to which he spent eight years managing global business development and consultant relationships at JO Hambro Capital Management. The hire follows the appointment of Lindsay Nickerson, who joined Nordea AM in January as director of UK institutional relations, having spent a decade at Aon, where she was most recently an associate partner within the group's UK DC practice. Nordea AM to wind down emerging markets debt team At Nordea AM, Nickerson is tasked with strengt...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes