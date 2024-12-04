JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income manager Ayaz Ebrahim steps down following company promotion

Following his departure, the trust will continue to be run co-managers Robert Lloyd and Pauline Ng. Lloyd had co-run the trust with Ebrahim for six of the latter's eight years, with Ng joining the management team in the summer. Both Lloyd and Ng have worked within the wider JPMAM teams for over 15 years. JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income names additional co-manager Prior to joining JPMAM in 2015, Ebrahim worked for more than five years at Amundi Hong Kong, where he was CIO of Asia ex-Japan equities and deputy CEO of the division. Chair of JAGI, Richard Stagg, said "The board wou...