JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income manager Ayaz Ebrahim steps down following company promotion

Ayaz Ebrahim

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Ayaz Ebrahim has stepped down with immediate effect as manager of the JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income (JAGI) trust after being appointed JP Morgan Asset Management’s CEO for Singapore and Southeast Asia in August.

Following his departure, the trust will continue to be run co-managers Robert Lloyd and Pauline Ng. Lloyd had co-run the trust with Ebrahim for six of the latter's eight years, with Ng joining the management team in the summer. Both Lloyd and Ng have worked within the wider JPMAM teams for over 15 years. JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income names additional co-manager Prior to joining JPMAM in 2015, Ebrahim worked for more than five years at Amundi Hong Kong, where he was CIO of Asia ex-Japan equities and deputy CEO of the division. Chair of JAGI, Richard Stagg, said "The board wou...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

French bonds in disarray ahead of potential no confidence vote against government

Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income introduces continuation vote as annual discount doubles

More on People moves

JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income manager Ayaz Ebrahim steps down following company promotion
People moves

JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income manager Ayaz Ebrahim steps down following company promotion

Ayaz Ebrahim

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 04 December 2024 • 1 min read
GAM hires Steven Williams as head of UK and Channel Island distribution
People moves

GAM hires Steven Williams as head of UK and Channel Island distribution

Joins from Amundi Asset Management

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 04 December 2024 • 1 min read
Gresham House appoints Hyewon Kong as sustainable investment director
People moves

Gresham House appoints Hyewon Kong as sustainable investment director

Over 20 years in sustainable investment

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 02 December 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot