Sreevardhan Agarwal takes over as lead manager of Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies trust

Succeeds Vinay Agarwal

Sorin Dojan
Sreevardhan Agarwal has become the lead manager of the Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies trust (SST) with immediate effect, the SST board said in a stock exchange notice on Thursday (28 November).

Agarwal's appointment comes after the departure of former lead manager of the trust, Vinay Agarwal, from FSSA Investment Managers, the vehicle's investment manager. "The board is grateful to Vinay for his contribution to the success of the [trust] and wishes him very best in his future endeavours," the SST board said. According to the notice, Agarwal has left FSSA "by mutual agreement". Agarwal exited alongside Naren Gorthy, senior investment analyst, and Shivika Srimal, investment analyst, on Wednesday (27 November). An FSSA Investment Managers spokesperson said: "India and Chi...

