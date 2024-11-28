The chair of the Schroder UK Mid Cap fund, Robert Talbut, is stepping down from the role after four years, and will be succeeded by board director Harry Morley.
Having spent nine years on the board, Talbut confirmed he was not offering himself for re-election in the trust's financial results for the year ending 30 September. Commenting on his successor, Talbut said: "The board is confident that Harry has the right attributes and experience to successfully lead the board." Schroder UK Mid Cap manager Jean Roche joins Takeover Panel Morley was appointed non-executive director in September 2023 and has since acted as chair of the remuneration committee, is set to assume the role following the annual general meeting on 24 February 2025. "T...
