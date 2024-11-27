Just Eat Takeaway to delist from London Stock Exchange

Just Eat Takeaway is looking to delist from the London Stock Exchange, in the latest blow to the UK stock market.
In a stock exchange notice today (27 November), the Dutch company said the move will help it cut "the administrative burden, complexity and costs associated with the disclosure and regulatory requirements of maintaining the LSE listing". Following the delisting, Just Eat Takeaway will maintain its primary listing in Amsterdam, with the company expecting the LSE delisting to have no impact on shareholders who own shares on Euronext Amsterdam. Superdry proposes delisting from London Stock Exchange as part of turnaround plan The LSE delisting will take effect from 27 December 202...
