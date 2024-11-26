Former HSBC AM's Kate Morrissey joins Evelyn Partners as head of asset allocation

Evelyn Partners has hired Kate Morrissey as head of asset allocation, bolstering the firm’s investment management leadership team.
Morrissey will lead the wealth manager's macroeconomic and quantitative strategy teams to advise the tactical asset allocation group (TAAG) on asset allocation decisions. In addition, she will collaborate with the central investment team and TAAG to build consensus on investment decisions and optimise strategies. Evelyn Partners CEO Geddes warns of 'stifling' CGT change impact In her role at Evelyn Partners, Morrissey will report to chief asset management officer Edward Park, who joined the firm back in April this year after a 15-year stint at Brooks Macdonald. Morrissey joins...
