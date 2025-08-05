Ashoka WhiteOak Capital hires ex-Goldman Sachs Hiren Dasani for CIO of emerging markets role

Hiren Dasani joins

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Singapore-based investment management firm Ashoka WhiteOak Capital has hired Hiren Dasani as chief investment officer of emerging markets.

Trustpilot