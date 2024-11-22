Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2024

Ceremony on 21 November

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 3 min read

Investment Week is pleased to congratulate the winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2024, in association with the AIC.

The winners were announced at a special ceremony in London on 21 November hosted by presenter Declan Curry, which brought together key players from across the investment company sector. Now in their 26th year, Investment Week's Investment Company of the Year Awards have a proud history of rewarding excellence in closed-ended fund management. The awards highlight managers in this important part of the market who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors across a variety of sectors and the judges believe can continue to perform well in the future. Shortlists for th...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

TIME property duo on REITs positivity, not writing off social housing investment and Budget impact

Investment Week unveils Rising Star shortlist for Investment Company Awards 2024

More on Investment Trusts

Triple Point Social Housing £20m portfolio sale falls through after buyer fails to secure funding
Investment Trusts

Triple Point Social Housing £20m portfolio sale falls through after buyer fails to secure funding

Sale was expected to complete this month

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 November 2024 • 2 min read
Edinburgh Worldwide pledges £130m capital return amid changes to boost performance
Investment Trusts

Edinburgh Worldwide pledges £130m capital return amid changes to boost performance

Capital return opportunity in 2025

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 November 2024 • 3 min read
Miton UK MicroCap trust headed for voluntary wind-up
Investment Trusts

Miton UK MicroCap trust headed for voluntary wind-up

‘Challenging’ performance and dwindling assets

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 November 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot