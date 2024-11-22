Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2024

The winners were announced at a special ceremony in London on 21 November hosted by presenter Declan Curry, which brought together key players from across the investment company sector. Now in their 26th year, Investment Week's Investment Company of the Year Awards have a proud history of rewarding excellence in closed-ended fund management. The awards highlight managers in this important part of the market who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors across a variety of sectors and the judges believe can continue to perform well in the future. Shortlists for th...