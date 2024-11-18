AJ Bell provides retail shareholders with electronic voting capabilities

AJ Bell, which online investing platform and app is used by over 370,000 retail investors as of 30 September, said the newly-introduced service will allow shareholders to exercise voting rights at companies' annual general meetings or extraordinary general meetings for UK-based and international shares and investment trusts. Through a process supported by Broadbridge, AJ Bell clients will receive a notification when they are eligible to vote in a company shareholder meeting. AJ Bell cuts fees across multi-asset income range Charlie Musson, the investment platform's managing direc...