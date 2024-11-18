Baillie Gifford withdraws from Climate Action 100+ and Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

Ballie Gifford has left the Climate Action 100+ group and Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.
A spokesperson for the firm told Investment Week the withdrawal from the two climate-focused initiatives for investors came after the firm's membership "has become contested", adding "this risks distracting from our core responsibilities". The decision to pull out from both initiatives will not impact Baillie Gifford's commitment "to always act in accordance with the mandates given to us by our global client base", the spokesperson added. Baillie Gifford Japanese fund added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist "This includes appropriate analysis of climate-related risks and oppo...
