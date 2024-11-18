Worldwide Healthcare backs board members after shareholders express independence concerns

The board of Worldwide Healthcare has defended two of its directors after a fifth of shareholders voiced concern about the pair’s independence at the trust’s annual general meeting.
While all the resolutions proposed at the company's 10 July AGM passed, 20% of shareholders cast votes against motions to re-elect Doug McCutcheon and Sven Borho as directors of the company. In a London Stock Exchange notice issued on Friday (15 November), the board acknowledged that some shareholders had doubted McCutcheon's independence due to his length of service on the board, totalling 11 years. IA denies House of Lords claims of conspiratorial nature in members meeting about cost disclosure Similarly, Borho's other role as a managing partner at OrbiMed Capital, the trust's ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes