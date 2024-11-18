Supermarket Income REIT to seek shareholder approval for more investment in Europe

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) will seek approval from shareholders to amend its investment objective and policy to invest more flexibly and capitalise on "appropriate earnings accretive acquisition opportunities" in Europe.
In a stock exchange notice today (18 November), the board said the trust is looking to gradually step up its exposure to European assets through an incremental approach. This follows the trust's recent purchase in April of 17 Carrefour supermarkets in France through a sale and leaseback transaction for a total of €75.3m. More recently in November, the board also said it will change the way it calculates its management fee following an agreement reached with its investment adviser, Atrato Capital. Supermarket Income REIT overhauls management fee calculation In a statement issued ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes