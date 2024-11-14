AJ Bell cuts fees across multi-asset income range

£1.5bn of inflows this year

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

AJ Bell is cutting the ongoing charges (OCF) for its two multi-asset income funds as part of a commitment to sharing economies of scale with clients, having seen £1.5bn of inflows this year.

AJ Bell's investments business has seen its assets under management grow to £6.8bn as at 30 September 2024, up 45%. As such, the OCF for the VT AJ Bell Income and VT AJ Bell Income & Growth funds will be reduced by 15 basis points, from 0.65% to 0.5%, from 1 November. AJ Bell is also offering smoothed income distributions for the two funds, comprising 11 equal monthly income payments and a final balance distribution in month 12. AJ Bell platform AUA up 22% in 12 months to £86.5bn Earlier this year, AJ Bell reduced fees on its Investcentre adviser platform to between 0.2% and 0.0...

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

