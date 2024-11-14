BlackRock Sustainable American Income drops 'sustainable' from name in response to SDR regime

The BlackRock Sustainable American Income trust has removed the term 'sustainable' from its name, becoming an "unlabelled ESG fund" ahead of the effective date of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) in December.
In a London Stock Exchange notice today (14 November), the board said the trust's name will now become BlackRock American Income trust. The directors noted that keeping the term 'sustainable' would require adopting a label under SDR, which would mean amendments to the trust's investment policy and objective would have to be made. Lack of clarity keeps retail investors from getting on board with SDR labels "The board believes the [trust's] current investment philosophy and process, targeting US quality and value stocks and seeking to deliver a superior ESG outcome, remains appropria...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes