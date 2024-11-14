Aviva Investors suffers £1.7bn outflows but AUM registers slight uptick

Assets under management up 2% to £238bn

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Aviva Investors has suffered net outflows of more than £1.7bn in the nine months to 30 September 2024, according to its Q3 results today (14 November).

This was mainly driven by £1.3bn net outflows from internal assets, including an expected £5.1bn run-off from its Heritage portfolio, which was mitigated by net inflows from Aviva's workplace and BPA businesses, as well as £1bn outflows from strategic actions from clients previously part of the group. External net inflows stood at £580m, mostly thanks to strong performance from the multi-asset and fixed income divisions. Liquidity flows also remained positive, adding £4bn in the year to date thanks to strong performance. Profits at Aviva's wealth unit rise by nearly a third as AUM ...

