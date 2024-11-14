Aviva Investors suffers £1.7bn outflows but AUM registers slight uptick

Aviva Investors has suffered net outflows of more than £1.7bn in the nine months to 30 September 2024, according to its Q3 results today (14 November).
This was mainly driven by £1.3bn net outflows from internal assets, including an expected £5.1bn run-off from its Heritage portfolio, which was mitigated by net inflows from Aviva's workplace and BPA businesses, as well as £1bn outflows from strategic actions from clients previously part of the group. External net inflows stood at £580m, mostly thanks to strong performance from the multi-asset and fixed income divisions. Liquidity flows also remained positive, adding £4bn in the year to date thanks to strong performance. Profits at Aviva's wealth unit rise by nearly a third as AUM ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes