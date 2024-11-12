COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81% by 2035

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target will aim to slash emissions over the next decade, ahead of anticipated speech at the COP29 Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The UK will adopt a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 81% against 1990 levels by 2035, Keir Starmer said today (12 November) on the sidelines of the summit in Azerbaijan. As had been widely expected, Starmer confirmed the new target would form the basis for the UK's updated national climate plan, known as the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in UN jargon, which the government is required to submit in support of the Paris Agreement. The government described the new NDC goal as "ambitious and pragmatic", adding that it would help to strengthen the UK's position as...

