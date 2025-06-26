'Sustainable finance capital of the world': Government launches consultation on Climate Transition Plan guidelines

Government launches consultation on proposals for investors, pension funds, and corporates to develop climate transition plans and enhance reporting on sustainability-related data
Proposals to encourage British banks, pension funds, and large businesses to develop detailed climate transition plans and disclose more in-depth sustainability data have been unveiled in a series of consultations launched by the UK government today. Fed officials split on future rate cuts as impact of Trump's tariffs bears down The first consultation sets out proposed requirements, standards, and expectations that would see large financial firms and corporates develop formal climate transition plans setting out how they are preparing to accelerate shift towards net zero emissions ove...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes