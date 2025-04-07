Carmakers in the UK are to be given extra wiggle-room to meet their annual electric vehicle sales targets over the next five years under "bold changes" to the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate announced by the government today. Funds ditch Tesla amid increasing concerns about Musk's politicisation The government said the changes would help ease pressure on the UK automotive industry - which has just been hit with hefty new US tariffs on cars exported across the pond - although it stressed that ZEV Mandate targets and non-compliance fines would remain the same as before. Moreover...