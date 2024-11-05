Supermarket Income REIT overhauls management fee calculation

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) will change the way it calculates its management fee following an agreement reached with its investment adviser, Atrato Capital.
In a London Stock Exchange notice today (5 November), the updated management fee calculation, which will take effect in July 2025, will be based on the trust's market capitalisation instead of its net asset value. However, the current fee thresholds and rates applied to its NAV-based calculations will remain unchanged. Supermarket Income REIT managers buy £400,000 worth of shares in a week As a result, SUPR will pay a fee rate of 0.95% for the first £500m of the trust's market cap, with the percentage falling to 0.75% for the next £500m (£500m to £1bn), 0.65% for the £1bn-£1.5bn ba...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes