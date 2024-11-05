Supermarket Income REIT overhauls management fee calculation

In a London Stock Exchange notice today (5 November), the updated management fee calculation, which will take effect in July 2025, will be based on the trust's market capitalisation instead of its net asset value. However, the current fee thresholds and rates applied to its NAV-based calculations will remain unchanged. Supermarket Income REIT managers buy £400,000 worth of shares in a week As a result, SUPR will pay a fee rate of 0.95% for the first £500m of the trust's market cap, with the percentage falling to 0.75% for the next £500m (£500m to £1bn), 0.65% for the £1bn-£1.5bn ba...