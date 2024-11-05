Mel Stride awarded shadow chancellor in Badenoch shadow cabinet reshuffle

Some leadership rivals awarded roles

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Recently elected Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch has begun to appoint her shadow cabinet, with former leadership rival Mel Stride awarded shadow chancellor of the exchequer.

Robert Jenrick, who Badenoch pipped to the leadership post in the final round of voting, has moved to the justice department as shadow security of state, while other Tory leadership hopefuls James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat have lost their home office and minister of state for security briefs, respectively. Kemi Badenoch becomes leader of the Conservatives Meanwhile, Witham MP Priti Patel makes another return to the Tory frontbench as shadow foreign secretary.  Also attending cabinet will be shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Richard Fuller.

