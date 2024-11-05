Singular BlackRock fund fails to deliver value across active arsenal

The BlackRock Market Advantage fund has failed to deliver value to investors for a second year in a row, the firm found in its latest Assessment of Value report.
The strategy was red flagged in last year's iteration for the report, with both instances pointing to underperformance as the main driver for the lack of value. In the 2024 AoV report, as of June that year, the fund failed to outperform the 3-month SONIA compounded in arrears plus 3.5% benchmark, and the Morningstar GBP Flexible Allocation and IA Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares categories over both three- and five-year terms. "Our review determined that the fund did not consistently deliver value. As in last year's report, the fund underperformed over the assessment period," BlackRock n...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes