Singular BlackRock fund fails to deliver value across active arsenal

BlackRock Market Advantage fund

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The BlackRock Market Advantage fund has failed to deliver value to investors for a second year in a row, the firm found in its latest Assessment of Value report.

The strategy was red flagged in last year's iteration for the report, with both instances pointing to underperformance as the main driver for the lack of value. In the 2024 AoV report, as of June that year, the fund failed to outperform the 3-month SONIA compounded in arrears plus 3.5% benchmark, and the Morningstar GBP Flexible Allocation and IA Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares categories over both three- and five-year terms. "Our review determined that the fund did not consistently deliver value. As in last year's report, the fund underperformed over the assessment period," BlackRock n...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot