Gilt market prepares for issuance surge as UK debt sales set to near £300bn this year

Linus Uhlig
UK government debt sales are expected to soar this year to help finance increased borrowing for investment.

Analysts from seven investment banks said they expect sales of UK government bonds to reach around £300bn for the year to March 2025, according to figures compiled by the Financial Times.  The Treasury's existing net financing requirement for the year sits at £278bn, a figure that the analysts expect to rise to around £298bn, marking the second highest ever total, behind the borrowing that took place during the pandemic to finance furlough and other emergency schemes.  UK government borrowing costs have edged higher over the past week, with 10-year gilts currently sitting at their hig...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot