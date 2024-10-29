Gilt market prepares for issuance surge as UK debt sales set to near £300bn this year

UK government debt sales are expected to soar this year to help finance increased borrowing for investment.
Analysts from seven investment banks said they expect sales of UK government bonds to reach around £300bn for the year to March 2025, according to figures compiled by the Financial Times. The Treasury's existing net financing requirement for the year sits at £278bn, a figure that the analysts expect to rise to around £298bn, marking the second highest ever total, behind the borrowing that took place during the pandemic to finance furlough and other emergency schemes. UK government borrowing costs have edged higher over the past week, with 10-year gilts currently sitting at their hig...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes