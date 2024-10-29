Two-thirds of financial services employees support AI use to tackle non-financial misconduct

In the latest research published by Smarsh today (29 October), the 66% support for AI came on the back of 94% of respondents arguing it is "very important" that their workplace identify and tackle non-financial misconduct. According to Smarsh, this shows "firms in the sector also have support from their employees to leverage technologies to help them do so". In addition, 63% of the respondents have cast doubt over their organisation's ability to effectively detect instances of non-financial misconduct through their communication monitoring systems. Number of non-financial misconduc...