Steve Logan returns to abrdn as head of European high yield

Having spent almost two decades at abrdn between 2001 and 2020 in a raft of senior roles including global head of high yield, Logan has returned to his previous position, succeeding Ben Pakenham, who has departed to pursue other opportunities. abrdn reshuffles fixed income team as global head Craig MacDonald exits after two decades Logan will sit in abrdn's 140-strong fixed income team, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in credit investment. Jonathan Mondillo, head of global fixed income at abrdn, said: "We are very pleased to welcome back to abrdn Logan, who is a...