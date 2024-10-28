Steve Logan returns to abrdn as head of European high yield

Industry veteran Steve Logan has returned to abrdn as head of European high yield and global loans after four years away from the asset manager at PGIM.
Having spent almost two decades at abrdn between 2001 and 2020 in a raft of senior roles including global head of high yield, Logan has returned to his previous position, succeeding Ben Pakenham, who has departed to pursue other opportunities. abrdn reshuffles fixed income team as global head Craig MacDonald exits after two decades Logan will sit in abrdn's 140-strong fixed income team, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in credit investment. Jonathan Mondillo, head of global fixed income at abrdn, said: "We are very pleased to welcome back to abrdn Logan, who is a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes