US firm Gallagher acquires London-based Redington for undisclosed sum

The terms of the transaction – announced today (25 October) – were not disclosed. Under the acquisition, the Redington team will remain based in London under the guidance of Gallagher UK head of employee benefits and HR consulting operations David Piltz. Jennison hires former Redington research head and Baillie Gifford director for EMEA business Gallagher chair and chief executive (CEO) Patrick Gallagher said: "As a leader in the investment consulting space, Redington brings exceptional talent and represents a fantastic cultural fit. Their deep capabilities in modeling and investme...