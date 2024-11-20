Fidelity to integrate private assets into default investment strategy via LTAF

Fidelity International plans to integrate private assets in its default investment strategy for UK-based workplace pension schemes via its first Long-Term Asset fund.
The firm's £16.9bn default investment strategy, FutureWise, will become the first investor in Fidelity's Diversified Private Assets LTAF – which received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority earlier this year. The LTAF was launched to provide exposure to globally diversified private markets across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate and natural resources, as well as public assets "for liquidity purposes". It was designed for defined contribution (DC) pension schemes, but Fidelity said the vehicle will also be suitable for professional investors with lo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes