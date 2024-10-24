AllianzGI strengthens London equity team with double hire

Allianz Global Investors has poached another AXA Investment Managers figure to join its global equities team, and simultaneously bolstered its US equities cohort with a separate analyst hire.
Brad Reynolds has been brought on as a portfolio manager, while John Heagerty has been appointed as a senior analyst in AllianzGI's London-based equity team. Reynolds will be reunited with his former AXA Investment Managers colleague Jeremy Gleeson, who was recently hired as AllianzGI's CIO global technology equity. The pair will work alongside Sunil George as part AllianzGI's newly created global technology equity team, which focuses on providing a holistic view of the global investment opportunities available in both Europe and Asia. Portfolio manager trio from Mike Riddell's f...
