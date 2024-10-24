Liontrust Economic Advantage fund manager Julian Fosh takes leave of absence

Co-manager of six strategies

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
1 min read

Julian Fosh, fund manager with Liontrust's Economic Advantage team, has taken a leave of absence, according to the firm's website.

Fosh has managed the firm's UK Smaller Companies fund alongside Anthony Cross since 2008, having joined Liontrust in the same year as a portfolio manager on the Economic Advantage team. Prior to that, he worked for Saracen Fund Managers, where between 2004 and 2008 he was co-manager of the Saracen Growth fund. Liontrust and Premier Miton most likely to be impacted by potential removal of AIM relief According to FE fundinfo, Fosh also co-manages the Liontrust Special Situations, Liontrust UK Growth, Liontrust UK Micro Cap, Liontrust GF Special Situations and Liontrust GF UK Growth f...

