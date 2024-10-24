Liontrust Economic Advantage fund manager Julian Fosh takes leave of absence

Fosh has managed the firm's UK Smaller Companies fund alongside Anthony Cross since 2008, having joined Liontrust in the same year as a portfolio manager on the Economic Advantage team. Prior to that, he worked for Saracen Fund Managers, where between 2004 and 2008 he was co-manager of the Saracen Growth fund. Liontrust and Premier Miton most likely to be impacted by potential removal of AIM relief According to FE fundinfo, Fosh also co-manages the Liontrust Special Situations, Liontrust UK Growth, Liontrust UK Micro Cap, Liontrust GF Special Situations and Liontrust GF UK Growth f...