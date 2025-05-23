Active ETF inflows break multiple records in April as sector hits $1.3trn threshold

Investors have poured in $32.2bn into active ETFs in April, bringing assets to an all-time high of $1.3trn and surpassing the previous record of $1.27trn posted a month earlier in March.
According to ETFGI's April 2025 Active ETF and ETP Industry Landscape Insights report, equity strategies raked in almost $22.5bn last month and overall have attracted $96.1bn since the beginning of the year. JPMAM: We were 20-years late to the ETF party Meanwhile, investors allocated a much smaller $7.3bn portion to fixed income strategies, with year-to-date asset inflows reaching just above $65bn, yet still double from April last year ($32.7bn). Overall, $176.7bn of net inflows poured into active ETFs between 1 January and 30 April, a record surpassing the previous $96.9bn in...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes