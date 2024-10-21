World's largest investment managers back in the black as AUM reaches $128trn

Total assets under management of the 500 largest asset managers in the world hit $128trn at the end of 2023, data from the Thinking Ahead Institute shows.
According to the Thinking Ahead Institute, the 2023 figure represented a 12.5% uptick from the previous year, after AUM fell 13.7%, or $18trn, during 2022. BlackRock, Vanguard, Fidelity, State Street and JP Morgan made up the top five largest money managers in the world, managing more than $30trn between them. For the first time ever, passive investment strategies accounted for more than one third of AUM among the 500 largest firms (33.7%). UK investment management industry AUM recovers to £9.1trn This was partly the result of "a compelling value proposition, particularly in ter...
