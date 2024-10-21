Impact Healthcare REIT unveils name change in SDR compliance move

Impact Healthcare REIT will change its name to Care REIT to comply with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR).
Set to come into effect from Tuesday (22 October), the name change stems from requirements under SDR which restrict funds from using terms such as ‘impact' within their names unless they apply for an SDR label. As part of the switch, the company's stock market ticker will become ‘CRT'. Impact Healthcare REIT to change name following introduction of SDR Despite these changes, shareholders have been assured that their holdings will not be impacted by the name change and the investment policy, strategy and objectives will also remain the same. The trust's intention to drop 'impa...
