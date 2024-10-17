AJ Bell platform AUA up 22% in 12 months to £86.5bn

Advised clients rose by 12,000 to 171,000

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

AJ Bell’s platform assets under administration (AUA) increased by 22% in the 12 months to 30 September, hitting £86.5bn.

In its trading update for its financial year ended 30 September, released today (17 October), AJ Bell said gross and net inflows across the platform were "significantly higher" than last year, driven by improved retail investor confidence and investment into the platform. AJ Bell Investments promotes Ryan Hughes to managing director Gross inflows during the 12-month period were £13.1bn, up 41% on 2023's £9.3bn. Net inflows stood at £6.1bn in 2024, up 45% year-on-year, compared with £4.2bn in 2023 . The trading update added there had been favourable market movements of £9.5bn, equat...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Chancellor considering £100,000 lump sum limit – reports

Brooks Macdonald buys LIFT for up to £45m in financial planning push

More on Companies

AJ Bell platform AUA up 22% in 12 months to £86.5bn
Companies

AJ Bell platform AUA up 22% in 12 months to £86.5bn

Advised clients rose by 12,000 to 171,000

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 17 October 2024 • 2 min read
St James's Place FUM hits £184.4bn despite slight dip in flows
Companies

St James's Place FUM hits £184.4bn despite slight dip in flows

£890m net inflows

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 October 2024 • 2 min read
Quilter platform net inflows reach £1.5bn
Companies

Quilter platform net inflows reach £1.5bn

Group AUMA hit £116.2bn

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 16 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot