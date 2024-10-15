Record inflows at Tatton drive AUM to £20bn

In an update on the six months to 30 September 2024, classed as H1 2025 by the firm, Tatton said it had seen record inflows of £1.8bn compared to net flows of £0.9bn during the same period last year. By the end of September, AUM stood at £19.9bn, an increase of 35% (£5bn) on last year. Net inflows averaged £305m per month in H1, compared to £192m per month in the previous fiscal year. Tatton sets £30bn AUM target following 13.9% rise in revenue The inflows were supported by investment performance adding £0.5bn, with a combined contribution to AUM of £2.3bn, a 27% increase. Ta...