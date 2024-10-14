ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year

AIC's ESG Attitudes Tracker

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Environmental, social and governance considerations among private investors have continued to fall for the third year in a row amid a declining love for ESG.

According to the annual ESG Attitudes Tracker from the Association of Investment Companies, the percentage of respondents to the survey who claimed they consider ESG when investing dropped to 48%, down from 53% in 2023, 60% in 2022 and 66% in 2021.  Similarly, while 60% of investors said they considered themselves "fans" of ESG investing in 2021, the number of investors who echoed this sentiment in 2024 fell to 43%.  Performance has been the core reason driving this lacklustre feeling for the sector, with just 17% of respondents feeling that ESG investments are likely to improve perfo...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Resolution Foundation calls on Reeves to rewrite fiscal rules to achieve growth

Reeves urged to allow National Wealth Fund to issue bonds to unlock £100bn of private finance

More on ESG

ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year
ESG

ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year

AIC's ESG Attitudes Tracker

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 October 2024 • 3 min read
BP's plans to ditch oil production target shows fiduciary duty trumps ESG
ESG

BP's plans to ditch oil production target shows fiduciary duty trumps ESG

Share price woes

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 11 October 2024 • 3 min read
CCLA: Tech giants are overlooking employees' mental health needs
ESG

CCLA: Tech giants are overlooking employees' mental health needs

World Mental Health Day

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot