ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year

Environmental, social and governance considerations among private investors have continued to fall for the third year in a row amid a declining love for ESG.
According to the annual ESG Attitudes Tracker from the Association of Investment Companies, the percentage of respondents to the survey who claimed they consider ESG when investing dropped to 48%, down from 53% in 2023, 60% in 2022 and 66% in 2021. Similarly, while 60% of investors said they considered themselves "fans" of ESG investing in 2021, the number of investors who echoed this sentiment in 2024 fell to 43%. Performance has been the core reason driving this lacklustre feeling for the sector, with just 17% of respondents feeling that ESG investments are likely to improve perfo...
