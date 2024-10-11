Premier Miton's positive summer flows reverse as Autumn Budget jitters drive £133m outflow

Premier Miton's positive flows over the summer have reversed ahead of the Autumn Budget, with the asset manager recording £133m in net outflows in the fourth quarter.
Chief executive Mike O'Shea said the positive flows momentum came to a halt in September due to "significant uncertainty" ahead of the 30 October Budget, which he said had "dented investor sentiment more recently". "As a result, the improving environment for sales that we saw over the summer has reversed," the CEO said in a trading statement today (11 October). Net flows for September were negative, with a "meaningful redemption" from one of the firm's UK-focused investment trust. Premier Miton poaches Tatton investment specialist to spearhead MPS launch However, O'Shea said he...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes