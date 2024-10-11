Premier Miton's positive summer flows reverse as Autumn Budget jitters drive £133m outflow

Market gains boost AUM to £10.7bn

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Premier Miton's positive flows over the summer have reversed ahead of the Autumn Budget, with the asset manager recording £133m in net outflows in the fourth quarter.

Chief executive Mike O'Shea said the positive flows momentum came to a halt in September due to "significant uncertainty" ahead of the 30 October Budget, which he said had "dented investor sentiment more recently". "As a result, the improving environment for sales that we saw over the summer has reversed," the CEO said in a trading statement today (11 October).  Net flows for September were negative, with a "meaningful redemption" from one of the firm's UK-focused investment trust. Premier Miton poaches Tatton investment specialist to spearhead MPS launch However, O'Shea said he...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

UK economy grows by 0.2% in August after two months of stagnation

UK appoints ex-Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson as investment minister

More on Companies

AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs
Companies

AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs

Ethical issues such as privacy and bias

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 October 2024 • 1 min read
Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium
Companies

Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium

90% share price premium

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust
Companies

Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust

AuMA down 4%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot