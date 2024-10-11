Premier Miton's positive summer flows reverse as Autumn Budget jitters drive £133m outflow

Chief executive Mike O'Shea said the positive flows momentum came to a halt in September due to "significant uncertainty" ahead of the 30 October Budget, which he said had "dented investor sentiment more recently". "As a result, the improving environment for sales that we saw over the summer has reversed," the CEO said in a trading statement today (11 October). Net flows for September were negative, with a "meaningful redemption" from one of the firm's UK-focused investment trust. Premier Miton poaches Tatton investment specialist to spearhead MPS launch However, O'Shea said he...