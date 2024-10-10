AJ Bell Investments promotes Ryan Hughes to managing director

AJ Bell has strengthened its senior leadership team with a double appointment as it aims to build on its recent rapid growth.
Ryan Hughes has been made full-time managing director of AJ Bell Investments, having held the role on an interim basis since late last year, while Stephen Westgate has joined as group corporate development director. Both are set to report into AJ Bell's CEO Michael Summersgill, who noted that their appointments add "further depth to our leadership team, bringing new perspectives and thinking to help develop our strategy and identify further organic growth opportunities for the business". Hughes joined AJ Bell from Apollo Multi Asset Management in 2016 and will now join the firm's ex...
